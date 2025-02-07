These are the top 16 Ashfield cafes according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
These are the top 16 Ashfield cafes according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Other

Tripadvisor's 11 best Ashfield cafes

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:14 BST
Cake, coffee, breakfast or lunch, wherever you go, there’s usually a crackling little cafe somewhere nearby for you to relax and refuel at.

And there are a host of them dotted all over Ashfield and people have been leaving their reviews of them on Tripadvisor.

Here, we list 11 of the most popular in Ashfield, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied 4.5 or five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.

Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room, Tithfield Terrace, Hucknall: "Wonderful atmosphere and hospitality, a credit to owner, a real little gem."

1. Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room, Hucknall

Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room, Tithfield Terrace, Hucknall: "Wonderful atmosphere and hospitality, a credit to owner, a real little gem." Photo: Mrs C's Facebook

1958 Coffee House, Sandhill Road, Underwood: "The presentation of everything was absolutely top draw."

2. 1958 Coffee House, Underwood

1958 Coffee House, Sandhill Road, Underwood: "The presentation of everything was absolutely top draw." Photo: Google

Through The Looking Glass, Station Street, Kirkby: "Great themed cafe well worth a visit."

3. Through The Looking Glass, Kirkby

Through The Looking Glass, Station Street, Kirkby: "Great themed cafe well worth a visit." Photo: Google

Guilt Free Pleasures, Annesley Road, Hucknall: "Enticing, warm, friendly, tasty, makes you want to go again."

4. Guilt Free Pleasures, Hucknall

Guilt Free Pleasures, Annesley Road, Hucknall: "Enticing, warm, friendly, tasty, makes you want to go again." Photo: Google

