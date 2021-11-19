Has your favourite made the list?

Top places in Mansfield and Ashfield for a Sunday dinner - according to our readers

We asked our readers for their recommendations of the best bar and restaurants serving roast dinners in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 19th November 2021, 5:03 pm

We received a huge amount of nominations, and have chosen the most popular – narrowing it down to sixteen venues in Kirkby, Mansfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe, Langwith and Annesley amongst others.

Without further ado, and in no particular order...

1. The Red

A definite favourite with many readers, people refer to 'the best gravy ever' which we all know is the key to a great roast dinner!

Photo: The Red

2. The Foxglove

The Foxglove at Forest Town was another firm favourite with our readers

Photo: The Foxglove

3. Shirebrook Miners Welfare

Have you been to the Welfare for a roast lately?

Photo: Shirebrook Miners Welfare

4. No.5 Bistro

A popular choice for many, with mentions of 'great portion sizes' and 'fantastic atmosphere'.

Photo: JPIMedia

