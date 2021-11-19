We received a huge amount of nominations, and have chosen the most popular – narrowing it down to sixteen venues in Kirkby, Mansfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe, Langwith and Annesley amongst others.

Without further ado, and in no particular order...

1. The Red A definite favourite with many readers, people refer to 'the best gravy ever' which we all know is the key to a great roast dinner!

2. The Foxglove The Foxglove at Forest Town was another firm favourite with our readers

3. Shirebrook Miners Welfare Have you been to the Welfare for a roast lately?

4. No.5 Bistro A popular choice for many, with mentions of 'great portion sizes' and 'fantastic atmosphere'.