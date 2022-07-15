Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons has opened on Stockwell Gateway – joining pizza giant Domino’s and Mexican chain Taco Bell in opening on the former Mansfield Bus Station site in recent days.

The restaurant – the company’s first in Nottinghamshire – opened on July 14, with free drinks for a year for the first customer and free breakfast for the first 100 customers.

Uttam Prakash Sharma, store manager, was blown away by the response on the opening day.

The Canadian food giant opened its doors on Thursday July 14.

He said: “It was a very good morning.

“We have been awaiting this day for many months and it was fabulous.“It was like a craze – there were about 30 to 40 people waiting from 5pm. “We appreciate the support and are pleased that residents love our brand, staff and coffee.”

Kevin Hydes, Tim Hortons UK chief commercial officer, said: “After much anticipation, it gives me great pleasure to officially open the doors to our newest restaurant and drive-thru in Mansfield.

“Our team has been working hard to give customers the best possible experience and we cannot wait to bring the best of our brand to even more people across the Midlands.

'Fresh from bean to cup.'

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests over the coming months and encourage those in the area to make the most of our latest promotions to celebrate the launch.”

Mansfield resident Craig Fisher was among the first visitors and said: “It is really nice – my daughter loves it.”

And Anthony Booth, Tara Booth and Ionus-Stelian Booth all said they would all dine in again.