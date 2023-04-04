News you can trust since 1952
These are the eight best places for a Sunday roast in Mansfield this Easter according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a roast dinner on Sunday in Mansfield this Easter weekend, this list compiled from Google reviews is sure to give you some inspiration.

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Mansfield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated four stars or more.

The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 326 reviews. One review said: "Excellent food,great service,great atmosphere,and a good pint"

1. The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield,

The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 326 reviews. One review said: "Excellent food,great service,great atmosphere,and a good pint" Photo: Google

No 5 Bistro on Madeline Court, Mansfield received a 4.6 star rating based on 100 reviews. One review said: ""Had the lamb Sunday dinner, absolutely lovely, brilliant staff and good atmosphere"

2. No 5 Bistro, Madeline Court, Mansfield

No 5 Bistro on Madeline Court, Mansfield received a 4.6 star rating based on 100 reviews. One review said: ""Had the lamb Sunday dinner, absolutely lovely, brilliant staff and good atmosphere" Photo: Google

The Red Bar & Grill received a 4.5/5 rating based on 961 reviews. One review said: "Had the best Sunday roast ever 5 stars."

3. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield

The Red Bar & Grill received a 4.5/5 rating based on 961 reviews. One review said: "Had the best Sunday roast ever 5 stars." Photo: Google

Andwhynot & Canvas received a 4.5 star rating based on 753 reviews. One review said: "Fab place.. Sunday dinner is the best in Mansfield even the whole area... absolutely beautiful food."

4. Andwhynot & Canvas

Andwhynot & Canvas received a 4.5 star rating based on 753 reviews. One review said: "Fab place.. Sunday dinner is the best in Mansfield even the whole area... absolutely beautiful food." Photo: Anne Shelley

