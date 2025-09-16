Here are all our local McDonalds, rated best to worstplaceholder image
These are the best and worst McDonald's in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw - according to reviews left by diners on Google

By Tracy Smith
Published 16th Sep 2025, 16:19 BST
When you’re out and about and are just dying for a bite to eat, you can always be sure that there will be a McDonalds not too far away.

But sometimes the experience is not always as good as you hoped, with some branches modern, spacious and quiet, others can be a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience?

Well, ;ook no further, as here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

McDonalds - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a rating of 3.9 from 2,560 Google reviews.

1. McDonalds - Mansfield Leisure Park

McDonalds - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a rating of 3.9 from 2,560 Google reviews. Photo: Google

McDonalds - King's Mill Road East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 3,163 Google reviews.

2. McDonalds - King's Mill Road East, Sutton

McDonalds - King's Mill Road East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 3,163 Google reviews. Photo: Google

McDonalds, Mills Way, Worksop - has a rating of 3.8 from 725 Google reviews.

3. McDonalds, Mills Way, Worksop

McDonalds, Mills Way, Worksop - has a rating of 3.8 from 725 Google reviews. Photo: Google

McDonalds - Saville Roundabout, Old Rufford Road, Ollerton - has a rating of 3.8 from 2,699 Google reviews.

4. McDonalds, Old Rufford Road, Ollerton

McDonalds - Saville Roundabout, Old Rufford Road, Ollerton - has a rating of 3.8 from 2,699 Google reviews. Photo: Google

