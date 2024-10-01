These are the 12 best places for a Sunday roast in Mansfield this weekend, according to Google reviews

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Mansfield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated four stars or more.
The list is in no particular order.
1. Best Sunday roasts
These are some of the best Sunday roast options across the region. Photo: Submit
2. The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield,
The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 326 reviews. One review said: "Excellent food,great service,great atmosphere,and a good pint" Photo: Google
3. No 5 Bistro, Madeline Court, Mansfield
No 5 Bistro on Madeline Court, Mansfield received a 4.6 star rating based on 100 reviews. One review said: ""Had the lamb Sunday dinner, absolutely lovely, brilliant staff and good atmosphere" Photo: Google
4. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield
The Red Bar & Grill received a 4.5/5 rating based on 961 reviews. One review said: "Had the best Sunday roast ever 5 stars." Photo: Google