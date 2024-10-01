These are the 12 best places for a Sunday roast in Mansfield this weekend, according to Google reviews

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 16:37 BST
The weather has taken a turn so if you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a cosy, warming roast dinner this weekend take a look at some of the top rated eateries in Manchester, according to Google reviews.

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Mansfield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated four stars or more.

The list is in no particular order.

These are some of the best Sunday roast options across the region.

1. Best Sunday roasts

These are some of the best Sunday roast options across the region. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 326 reviews. One review said: "Excellent food,great service,great atmosphere,and a good pint"

2. The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield,

The Red Gate Inn, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 326 reviews. One review said: "Excellent food,great service,great atmosphere,and a good pint" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
No 5 Bistro on Madeline Court, Mansfield received a 4.6 star rating based on 100 reviews. One review said: ""Had the lamb Sunday dinner, absolutely lovely, brilliant staff and good atmosphere"

3. No 5 Bistro, Madeline Court, Mansfield

No 5 Bistro on Madeline Court, Mansfield received a 4.6 star rating based on 100 reviews. One review said: ""Had the lamb Sunday dinner, absolutely lovely, brilliant staff and good atmosphere" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Red Bar & Grill received a 4.5/5 rating based on 961 reviews. One review said: "Had the best Sunday roast ever 5 stars."

4. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield

The Red Bar & Grill received a 4.5/5 rating based on 961 reviews. One review said: "Had the best Sunday roast ever 5 stars." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastMansfieldGoogleManchester