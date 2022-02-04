Here are our picks for Valentine's Day this year:

The top places in Mansfield and Ashfield for a cosy Valentine's dinner

With Valentine’s Day fast-approaching, we have compiled a list of some of the cosiest places to book for a special meal with your other half, and there is even an option for the singletons.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:42 pm

We have compiled a list of some of the top picks in the area, and even included one for those of you who are single, or if your partner is working.

Have a look through for some Valentine’s inspiration.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. The Red

A definite favourite with many readers, The Red are offering a special three course menu for Valentine's at £29.95 a head.

Photo: The Red

Photo Sales

2. Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella are serving a three-course meal, including a champagne cocktail on arrival, for £44.95 per person.

Photo: Ciao Bella

Photo Sales

3. Ego at the Old Ashfield

The Ego on Kirkby Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield is serving a three course Valentine's menu for £28.95 a head

Photo: Ego

Photo Sales

4. No.5 Bistro

A popular choice for many, No. 5 Bistro in the quarry have the option of two or three courses for their special Valentine's menu, served on both Saturday 12 and Monday February 14.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
MansfieldAshfieldChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 4