The top places in Mansfield and Ashfield for a cosy Valentine's dinner

We have compiled a list of some of the top picks in the area, and even included one for those of you who are single, or if your partner is working.
Have a look through for some Valentine’s inspiration.
1. The Red
A definite favourite with many readers, The Red are offering a special three course menu for Valentine's at £29.95 a head.
Photo: The Red
2. Ciao Bella
Ciao Bella are serving a three-course meal, including a champagne cocktail on arrival, for £44.95 per person.
Photo: Ciao Bella
3. Ego at the Old Ashfield
The Ego on Kirkby Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield is serving a three course Valentine's menu for £28.95 a head
Photo: Ego
4. No.5 Bistro
A popular choice for many, No. 5 Bistro in the quarry have the option of two or three courses for their special Valentine's menu, served on both Saturday 12 and Monday February 14.
Photo: JPIMedia