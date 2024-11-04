The six best whiskies to buy in 2025 if you are new to Scotch

Led by the Scotch Whisky industry, Scotland exports £5.6 billion of drink annually. | Canva/Getty Images

Our drinks experts has compiled a guide for anyone looking to explore the wonderful world of whisky

There are hundreds of thousands of whiskies available from blended bottles to single malt Scotch and it can be daunting for some who want to get into the world of Scottish single malt whiskies.

Luckily we have a team of whisky experts who can help to introduce you to some affordable but excellent whisky options from some of the best distilleries in Scotland.

Whisky deals alert! Every day we pick the best whisky deals on the web. (Updated November 6.) Today, the ever-reliable Flash Sale at Master of Malt has thrown up some great bargains on Scotch, including the well-regarded Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old, down to £37, a £10 saving on the usual price. A sweet, nutty dram. Click here to buy. Alternatively, you can grab a bottle of the Deanston Virgin Oak, a young whisky that’s been finished for an unspecified time in new oak casks from Kentucky. At £30 (down from £37.50), it might be worth a punt. Click here for yours. Act fast as the MoM flash sales are over in less than a day!

Below we have picked out the best affordable single malt whiskies for beginners from some of the key regions in Scotland; Islay for smoky whiskies with a hint of salty sea air, Speyside for fruity, sweet whisky, and the Highlands for a vast array of approachable drams that are perfect for the beginner.

Here are our six of the best.

Best peated whisky

Peated whisky has one overarching feature; smoke. A peated whisky will usually have a taste of smoke thanks to the use of peat in the creation process. The best-known peated whisky include the strong, medicinal notes of Laphroaig and the salty, smokey taste of Ardbeg.

A lot of peated whiskies come from the Isle of Islay but you can find smoke in other areas. There are even English, Japanese and New Zealand whiskies that have successfully developed subtle peat smoke in their whisky.

For an affordable bottle with a more subtle taste of smoke try Caol IIa, one of my favourite whiskies in the world. Affordable at £50, it is also often included in Black Friday sales so keep an eye on the Amazon pages towards the end of November.

An excellent entry point into the world of peated whisky, Caol Ila is light and full of vanilla, with just a hint of the famous Islay smoke.

For something with a bit more punch try the Lagavulin 16, one of the most popular heavily peated whiskies in the world. It is usually priced at around £75 but you can get it for as little as £50 on Black Friday occasionally.

Lagavulin ddistillery

Best fruity, sweet whisky

If you are looking for a smoother whisky with heavy fruit flavours and some sweetness then Speyside is the place to go. Speyside whiskies are renowned for their fruit flavours and beautifully smooth profile. You can also try some of the lighter Lowland whiskies.

Whiskies from rum casks can often be an excellent gateway into the world of Scotch for those who enjoy a bourbon, while sherry casks can offer rich fruit notes.

A good option is the Deanston 12, which uses a completely peat-free process to produce it. As a result you get a summer burst of fruit with a touch of sweet caramel. For £40 you really cannot go wrong.

Another good choice is Arran 10-year bottling. Based on the Isle of Arran, it is one of the few independent Scottish distilleries and the whisky is a sweet, citrussy dram with no smoke at all. Light and refreshing, this is a complex summer drink that any newcomer to Scotch will love.

Best all-rounder whisky

The Highlands region of Scotland is the biggest whisky producing area and as such you can generally find a Highland whisky to suit any need, from peated malts to floral and fragrant options.

It is also the home of Talisker, the whisky I recommend to anybody picking up a single malt for the first time. A superb all-rounder with the classic Scotch fire, Talisker single malt has a delicate balance of flavours to deliver a satisfying dram without veering too far into niche territory.

You can find Talisker Skye in most supermarkets at an affordable price. Keep an eye out for Talisker Dark Storm, which has some beautiful spice notes for something with a bit more kick.