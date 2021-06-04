National Fish and Chip Day.

The NINE best places to get fish and chips in Mansfield and Ashfield this National Fish and Chip Day - according to our readers

It’s National Fish and Chip Day so we asked our readers the best places to get the popular food in the Mansfield and Ashfield area . . . and this is what you said.

By Ashley Booker
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:09 pm

With lockdown restrictions continuing to ease, we think it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses.

Looking to support your local chippy on National Fish and Chip Day?

Then here are our readers’ recommendations for the best fish and chips in Mansfield and Ashfield.

1. Jolly Fryer

Jolly Fryer, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby.

2. Ocean Blue

Ocean Blue, Kirkby Road, Sutton.

3. Barracuda

Barracuda, Sutton Road, Mansfield

4. Greg's Fish Bar

Greg's Fish Bar, Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

