The Miners opens its doors: A café, deli and wine bar celebrating local produce and community spirit

The Old Chapel now reopens as The Miners

A new chapter begins for one of Edwinstowe’s most cherished spaces, as The Miners officially opens its doors this week. The venue, formerly The Old Chapel, has been transformed into a Café, Deli, and Wine Bar that celebrates local craftsmanship, community, and heritage.

The Miners blends the warmth of a traditional village café with the quality and creativity of a modern deli. From freshly roasted coffee and handcrafted pastries to locally sourced meats, cheeses, and wines, every item on the menu and in the deli reflects a commitment to authentic, locally made produce. In addition to partnering with regional suppliers, the team will manufacture its own signature products, available both on the menu and for retail purchase in-store.

Owner’s Statement:

“We’re so excited to finally open the doors of our new venture and to welcome the local community to the welcoming space we’ve created. This community is important to us, and it’s nice to be able to give something back while giving a respectful nod to times gone by and the mining heritage this village was built on. It’s been a hard few weeks, but we’re confident the end result will be worth it, and we want to extend a huge thanks to the team who’ve helped pull this together in such a short space of time,” said Tina Wade, Muddy Spaniel Group - Owner of The Miners.

The Miners Edwinstowe

With its name paying homage to the area’s proud industrial past, The Miners aims to become a community hub, a place for locals to gather, eat, and enjoy the best of what Nottinghamshire has to offer.