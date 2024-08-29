The 21 best seaside towns for fish and chips have been revealed by UK consumer champions Which?

Which? conducted a survey of the best and worst seaside towns, rating tourist attractions, beaches, fish and chips and more.

Now the results of the 21 best seaside towns in the UK to enjoy a traditional meal of fish and chips have been revealed with St Andrews in Fife, Scotland securing the top spot.

Here is the full list of the 21 seaside towns for fish and chips.

1 . St Andrew’s Located in Fife, Scotland, St Andrew’s takes the top spot for the best town for fish and chips with an overall destination score of 82%. | Roberto Lo Savio - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Tynemouth In second place is North East coastal town Tynemouth, with an overall destination score of 81%. | Fotomicar - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . St David’s In the bronze place of third is St David’s, which is located in Wales. It has an overall destination score of 80%. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales