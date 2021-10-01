Originally due to open in March 2020, The First Post on Brook Street in Sutton is finally set to open its doors on October 1.

Owners Saeed Rafique and Robert Bluff were all set to open last year until the pandemic halted their plans.

The entrepreneurial duo will finally welcome their first customers at 4pm today, serving gins, wines, spirits and bottled beers.

50-year-old Saeed explains: “We were due to open just as covid hit, which was awful timing.

"As we were a new business, we weren’t eligible for any of the grants and schemes, but we’ve still had to pay business rates of almost £10,000 since March, so we are very glad to finally open our doors.”

Saeed, from Nottingham, and his business partner had both dreamed of opening their own bar, and opted for 48-year-old Robert’s hometown of Sutton when the unit became available.

They named the bar The First Post due to its proximity to the Royal Mail building, and it being the first bar as you head into the centre of town.

