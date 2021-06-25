Take a look inside Kirkby's newly reopened 'larger' Aldi store

The discount supermarket chain welcomed back customers to its Urban Road store on Thursday after the programme of work – which has seen the new-look shop reconfigured to now boast an additional aisle and clearer signage to help shoppers find products.

And supermarket bosses say customers will notice how the bakery area has also been deliberately moved to the last aisle to help prevent items from becoming squashed in baskets and trolleys beneath their shopping as they move around the store.

Inside the new Aldi in Kirkby.

They also say more ‘easy to browse’ freezers have been installed to improve the shopping experience for folk.

Other additions to the shop including the ‘Aisle of Aldi’ where bargain-hunters will be able to look for ‘special buys’ which are regularly made available every Thursday and Sunday.

The store will also be selling a wide range of clothing for both men and women – including dresses to beachwear.

Delighted new Aldi store manager Yiannis Samalis said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.

Inside the new-look Aldi in Kirkby.

"Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Kirkby that bit easier and more comfortable, especially in light of current social distancing measures in place.”

The store is open from Monday to Saturday, between 8am to 10pm, and on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

