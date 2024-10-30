SUPREME STEAK: 15 of the best places to pick up a juicy steak in Mansfield

If you’re mad about meat we’ve rounded up the choicest cuts whether it's fillet, sirloin or ribeye – just decide what sides you want and how you want it cooked.
Please check individual venues websites for opening times and details of how to book a table.
1. Prime cuts
The best places to pick up a succulent steak. Photo: Submit
2. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield.
Sample a wide range of steaks at this popular eatery Photo: Google
3. Robert Bowring Mansfield
Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a popular place to pick up a succulent steak Photo: Google
4. Andwhynot & Canvas
Andwhynot & Canvas offers a range of steaks with a stunning selection of sides and sauces Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.