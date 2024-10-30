SUPREME STEAK: 15 of the best places to pick up a juicy steak in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 13:07 BST
If you fancy eating out or cooking at home we’ve found the best places in Mansfield to pick up a juicy steak….all you need to decide is rare or well done.

If you’re mad about meat we’ve rounded up the choicest cuts whether it's fillet, sirloin or ribeye – just decide what sides you want and how you want it cooked.

Please check individual venues websites for opening times and details of how to book a table.

The best places to pick up a succulent steak.

1. Prime cuts

The best places to pick up a succulent steak. Photo: Submit

Sample a wide range of steaks at this popular eatery

2. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield.

Sample a wide range of steaks at this popular eatery Photo: Google

Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a popular place to pick up a succulent steak

3. Robert Bowring Mansfield

Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a popular place to pick up a succulent steak Photo: Google

Andwhynot & Canvas offers a range of steaks with a stunning selection of sides and sauces

4. Andwhynot & Canvas

Andwhynot & Canvas offers a range of steaks with a stunning selection of sides and sauces Photo: Anne Shelley

Related topics:Mansfield
