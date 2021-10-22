Sorry Mansfield, you have got to wait until 2022 for McDonald's vegan burger

Nottinghamshire will have to wait until 2022 for the McPlant.

McDonald’s has launched its vegan Big Mac alternative in 250 of its takeaways nationwide — but none in Mansfield or Ashfield.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “The McPlant is being trialled in more than 250 restaurants across the country after initial trials in Coventry and Nuneaton.

McDonald's has launched the McPlant burger.

“The locations were chosen for multiple reasons, including supply chain and operational purposes. We’ll be rolling out McPlant nationwide from January 2022.”

And sadly, while Sheffield’s McDonald’s restaurants feature on the list, none in Mansfield or Ashfield do.

The McPlant looks like a regular burger, but is 100 per cent vegan.

McDonald’s describes it as a ‘a vegan burger made with a juicy, plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, featuring vegan sandwich sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese in a sesame seed bun’.

McDonald's, Priestsic Road, Sutton, will have to wait until 2022 for the McPlant.

It says: “McDonald’s UK has spent three years on research and development to bring a delicious plant-based offering to customers.

“Every element of the McPlant was designed with taste and quality top-of-mind – from the plant-based patty, to innovative vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices and a new vegan sauce.”

Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald’s UK chief marketing officer, said: “We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

“Whether you’re vegan, or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you’ll enjoy the McPlant.”

The new McPlant burger is available in a limited number of restaurants initially.