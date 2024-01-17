Fire-up the love with great food at Beefeater as the grill-house serves up a Valentine’s to remember.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Monday 12th – Saturday 17th February, treat your loved one to a two/three course set menu, packed full of fresh flavours and indulgent treats from just £19.95.

Whether on a romantic date with your other half or showing love to your nearest and dearest, savour the moment with a selection of starters including Cheddar, Mozzarella and Emmental Cheese Fondue with balsamic onion confit and toasted ciabatta; or Double-Crunch Chicken Wings seasoned with a signature blend of spices and choice of Beefeater’s ’74 sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts on the grill, mains include a choice of Beefeater’s signature 100% British/Irish steak dishes, from rump to ribeye and a flavoursome Red Wine and Mushroom Sirloin Steak, served on a golden puff pastry base with a mushroom, red wine and pancetta sauce.

Fire-up the love with great food at Beefeater.

Those who want it all can opt for the Steak Sampler with tender cuts of fillet, rump and sirloin fresh from the grill, served with peppercorn sauce and a host of sides.

If steak isn’t on the agenda, other dishes include the ’74 Love Stack Burger loaded with two signature beef burgers, ’74 BBQ and burger sauces and cheddar cheese in a brioche-style bun and a Chargrilled Vegetable Skewer served with stonebaked flatbread.

End date night with desserts made with love, ranging from the Lovers’ Pancake Stack – a tempting stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla ice cream and Biscoff crumb, sauce and biscuit to a Chocolate and Caramel Melting Dome Surprise – a show-stopping dessert designed to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the bar, put a spritz in your step with a vibrant selection of fizz-tastic tipples, from a Bramble Spritz and Raspberry and Blood Orange Spritz to an alcohol-free Passion Fruit Spritz.