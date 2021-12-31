'Satisfactory' food hygiene rating for Mansfield takeaway

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero, meaning urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

A Chinese restaurant in Mansfield has been awarded three out of five, satisfactory.

And a Rainworth restaurant rated two, some improvement is necessary, back in September, has now been awarded a four-out-of-five, good rating, following a re-inspection in November.

And three of the recent inspections in Mansfield resulted in a zero rating, while another was given just one, meaning major improvement is necessary,

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Kee Yee, Arthur Street, Mansfield Takeaway Kee Yee has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Fresh N Fast, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. Fresh N Fast, a takeaway in Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of one on November 10. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft Photo Sales

3. The Hot Stuff, Westfield Lane, Mansfield The Hot Stuff takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating, after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield town centre The Mangrove was given a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating., meaning urgent improvement necessary, following assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales