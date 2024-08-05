Sainsbury's add new range of Caribbean drinks to its summertime drinks offering.

Sainsbury's is enhancing its soft drinks range this summer with the addition of the new one-litre, user-friendly, shareable format of Grace Tropical Rhythms.

Grace Tropical Rhythms by Grace Foods UK, the UK's number one supplier of Caribbean food and drink, is a range of drinks that features four tantalisingly refreshing, thirst-quenching flavours - Mango Carrot; Pineapple Ginger; Fruit Punch; Sorrel Ginger - and they have been traditionally available in 475ml bottles.

Earlier this year, Grace Foods UK launched Tropical Rhythms in a convenient resealable one-litre format in recyclable Tetra packaging in all four flavours, which can be easily stored in the fridge and can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The drinks are made from a blend of fruit and vegetables and are packed full of Caribbean flavours that evoke tastes and memories of exotic adventures to the Caribbean islands. The Mango Carrot, Pineapple Ginger and Fruit Punch drinks are also full of vitamin C, a good immunity-boosting source.

And from 14 July, Sainsbury's will be stocking two of the Grace Tropical Flavours, mango carrot and fruit punch, in the new one-litre format in stores around the country.

Dorota Dziedzic, Brand Manager at Grace Foods UK, said: "Grace Tropical Rhythms are a best-selling range of refreshing drinks curated to evoke thirst-quenching flavours of the Caribbean - perfect for summertime barbecues and picnics.

"We are thrilled that Sainsbury's are listing our new one-litre Grace Tropical Rhythms resealable packs in mango carrot and fruit punch flavours so that more consumers can get to experience and share the magic of these popular Caribbean drinks this summer."

Grace Tropical Rhythms one-litre packs in mango carrot and fruit punch flavours are now available in Sainsbury's stores across the UK.