Revealed: The 13 best pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to the Good Beer Guide 2022

The Good Beer Guide for 2022 has been revealed today by The Campaign For Real Ale.
1. Bold Forester, Botany Avenue, Mansfield
The Good Beer Guide says: "Hungry Horse-branded pub and restaurant offering up to 12 real ales. The beer garden is popular with families in the summer."
2. The Brown Cow, Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield
The Good Beer Guide says: "A range of up to 12 real ales is offered alongside ciders and international bottled beers."
3. The Dandy Cock, Victoria Street, Kirkby
The Good Beer Guide says: "Micropub offering four real ales and up to six real ciders on tap. A range of wines and spirits including more than 200 gins is also available."
4. Duke of Sussex, Alfreton Road, Sutton
The Good Beer Guide says: "Large open-plan pub with up to six real ales, owned by the Pub People Company of South Normanton."
