The Good Beer Guide says: "Refurbished, family-owned pub offering a warm welcome to locals and visitors. The large bar room serves up to five rotating guest beers, some of which are brewed in Nottinghamshire."

Revealed: The 13 best pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield according to the Good Beer Guide 2022

A number of pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield have been featured in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:08 pm

The watering holes are from across the districts – and are among the 72 from Notts that feature.

The Good Beer Guide for 2022 has been revealed today by The Campaign For Real Ale.

A bound edition of the guide has been printed annually since 1974 – and this year’s is available from shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022

1. Bold Forester, Botany Avenue, Mansfield

The Good Beer Guide says: "Hungry Horse-branded pub and restaurant offering up to 12 real ales. The beer garden is popular with families in the summer."

2. The Brown Cow, Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield

The Good Beer Guide says: "A range of up to 12 real ales is offered alongside ciders and international bottled beers."

3. The Dandy Cock, Victoria Street, Kirkby

The Good Beer Guide says: "Micropub offering four real ales and up to six real ciders on tap. A range of wines and spirits including more than 200 gins is also available."

4. Duke of Sussex, Alfreton Road, Sutton

The Good Beer Guide says: "Large open-plan pub with up to six real ales, owned by the Pub People Company of South Normanton."

