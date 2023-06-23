Retro: If you grew up in Mansfield during the 1980s and 1990s, you likely had a drink or two in one of these pubs

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Do you remember these famous pubs in and around Mansfield where we loved spending our nights in the 1980s and 1990s?

We have taken a look back at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.

Here’s a look at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost.

Share your memories in the comments…

How many of these classic Mansfield pubs do you remember?

1. Loved and lost

How many of these classic Mansfield pubs do you remember? Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Clipstone's Squinting Cat was popular with the locals in the 1980s.

2. Squinting Cat

Clipstone's Squinting Cat was popular with the locals in the 1980s. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
The Early Doors was a favourite haunt for Stags fans on match days in the 90s, with the Stags ground a short walk from the pub. The pub was converted to a restaurant in 2011.

3. Early Doors

The Early Doors was a favourite haunt for Stags fans on match days in the 90s, with the Stags ground a short walk from the pub. The pub was converted to a restaurant in 2011. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road before its demolition in 1993.

4. The Eagle Tavern

The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road before its demolition in 1993. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice