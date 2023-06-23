Retro: If you grew up in Mansfield during the 1980s and 1990s, you likely had a drink or two in one of these pubs

We have taken a look back at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.
Here’s a look at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost.
Share your memories in the comments…
1. Loved and lost
How many of these classic Mansfield pubs do you remember? Photo: Chad
2. Squinting Cat
Clipstone's Squinting Cat was popular with the locals in the 1980s. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Early Doors
The Early Doors was a favourite haunt for Stags fans on match days in the 90s, with the Stags ground a short walk from the pub. The pub was converted to a restaurant in 2011. Photo: Chad
4. The Eagle Tavern
The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road before its demolition in 1993. Photo: JPIMedia