Real ale festival planned at Eastwood pub

The Lady Chatterley pub in Eastwood is hosting the festival,– featuring ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

The JD Wetherspoon pub, on Nottingham Road will host the festival from Wednesday, October 12, until Sunday, October 23.

A selection of 15 real ales, including three from brewers in South Africa, Norway and Australia – but who have brewed their beers in England for the festival – will be available during the festival, all priced at £1.99 per pint.

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The festival line-up includes: Jester, from Green Jack Brewery; Shepherd Neame’s Rebel Flame; All the Leaves are Brown, from Brewster’s Brewery; Green King’s Bonkers Conkers; Hoptober, from Coach House Brewery;

Lancaster Brewery’s Kaleidoscope; and Victory Ale, from Batemans Brewery.

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber, from Mad Giant Brewery in South Africa, Rav, from Norway’s Telemark Bryggeri; and Wungong from Nowhereman Brewery in Australia.

Kim Dean, pub manager, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too – hhe hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.

“The ales will be available at great value for money prices.”

