Rainworth takeaway improves food hygiene rating following re-inspection

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero, meaning urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

And a Rainworth restaurant rated two, some improvement is necessary, back in September, has now been awarded a four-out-of-five, good rating, following a re-inspection in November.

And three of the recent inspections in Mansfield resulted in a zero rating, while another was given just one, meaning major improvement is necessary,

Other ratings include three, satisfactory.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Fresh N Fast, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. Fresh N Fast, a takeaway in Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of one on November 10. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft Photo Sales

2. The Hot Stuff, Westfield Lane, Mansfield The Hot Stuff takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating, after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill, Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield town centre The Mangrove was given a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating., meaning urgent improvement necessary, following assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The West Park Academy, Vernon Road, Kirkby The school was given a four-out-of-five 'good' food hygiene rating after assessment on November 4. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales