Mansfield has no shortage of cracking pub quizzes - and we’ve put together nine of the best.
These quiz nights offer everything from laughter to seriously intense competition so keep reading to find out where the clever clogs of Mansfield are heading for their weekly fix...
1. Green Dragon, Leeming Street, Mansfield
Come along to the weekly pub quiz every Thursday and join in with fun general knowledge and picture rounds. Entry is £1, £20 for the winning team and a bottle of wine for the best team name. Cash , beer tokens and wine are also up for grabs on the raffle. Photo: Google
2. Capo Lounge, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield
Capo Lounge will host a spooktacular Halloween quiz at 7pm on the 31st October. Enter on the day for just £1. Tables of over eight guests please book in advance. For details of the weekly quiz visit https://thelounges.co.uk/capo/ Photo: Google Maps
3. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield Woodhouse
Come along for Fizz Friday from 5pm - enjoy a a quiz, with free half time food, and rock and roll bingo, plus music and karaoke. Photo: Google
4. The Ladybrook, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield
Get your thinking caps on and gather your squad because the weekly legendary Quiz Night starts 8pm on Thursday. Test your knowledge, win fantastic prizes, and enjoy a night of friendly competition with your fellow pub enthusiasts. Photo: Google
