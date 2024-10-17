Mansfield has no shortage of cracking pub quizzes - and we’ve put together nine of the best.
These quiz nights offer everything from laughter to seriously intense competition so keep reading to find out where the clever clogs of Mansfield are heading for their weekly fix...
1. Cheers to the pub quiz
2. Green Dragon, Leeming Street, Mansfield
Come along to the weekly pub quiz every Thursday and join in with fun general knowledge and picture rounds. Entry is £1, £20 for the winning team and a bottle of wine for the best team name. Cash , beer tokens and wine are also up for grabs on the raffle. Photo: Google
3. Capo Lounge, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield
Capo Lounge host regular quiz events, often to raise money for charity. Punters are often encouraged to dress up to match the quiz theme. The latest Disney themed quiz took place on June 4th. Please check Capo Lounge social media for details on the next planned quiz. Tables of over eight guests please book in advance. For details of the weekly quiz visit https://thelounges.co.uk/capo/ Photo: Google Maps
4. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield Woodhouse
Come along for Fizz Friday from 5pm - enjoy a a quiz, with free half time food, and rock and roll bingo, plus music and karaoke. Photo: Google
