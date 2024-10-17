PUB QUIZ: The best 9 pub quiz spots in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Ready to test your knowledge over a few tipples?

Mansfield has no shortage of cracking pub quizzes - and we’ve put together nine of the best.

These quiz nights offer everything from laughter to seriously intense competition so keep reading to find out where the clever clogs of Mansfield are heading for their weekly fix...

Brush up on your knowledge.

1. Cheers to the pub quiz

Brush up on your knowledge.

Come along to the weekly pub quiz every Thursday and join in with fun general knowledge and picture rounds. Entry is £1, £20 for the winning team and a bottle of wine for the best team name. Cash , beer tokens and wine are also up for grabs on the raffle.

2. Green Dragon, Leeming Street, Mansfield

Come along to the weekly pub quiz every Thursday and join in with fun general knowledge and picture rounds. Entry is £1, £20 for the winning team and a bottle of wine for the best team name. Cash , beer tokens and wine are also up for grabs on the raffle.

Capo Lounge host regular quiz events, often to raise money for charity. Punters are often encouraged to dress up to match the quiz theme. The latest Disney themed quiz took place on June 4th. Please check Capo Lounge social media for details on the next planned quiz. Tables of over eight guests please book in advance. For details of the weekly quiz visit https://thelounges.co.uk/capo/

3. Capo Lounge, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield

Capo Lounge host regular quiz events, often to raise money for charity. Punters are often encouraged to dress up to match the quiz theme. The latest Disney themed quiz took place on June 4th. Please check Capo Lounge social media for details on the next planned quiz. Tables of over eight guests please book in advance. For details of the weekly quiz visit https://thelounges.co.uk/capo/

Come along for Fizz Friday from 5pm - enjoy a a quiz, with free half time food, and rock and roll bingo, plus music and karaoke.

4. The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield Woodhouse

Come along for Fizz Friday from 5pm - enjoy a a quiz, with free half time food, and rock and roll bingo, plus music and karaoke.

