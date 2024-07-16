Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popeyes UK has announced the return of a fan-favourite sandwich the Louisiana BBQ Sandwich

Nearly 10,000 of the sandwiches were sold in its launch week last year

The chicken restaurant has also launched box meals which start from £9.99

Chicken restaurant Popeyes has announced that it will be bringing back a fan-favourite to its menu, alongside a new saving offer.

The Louisiana-inspired fast food chain has locations across the country, including; Manchester, Gateshead, Liverpool, Northampton, London and more.

Known for its spicy fried chicken, Popeyes will be bringing back the Louisiana BBQ Sandwich, as well as launching a brand-new menu item, the Louisiana BBQ Saucin’ Wings.

Popeyes UK has brought back fan-favourite menu item; Louisiana BBQ Sandwich. (Photo: Popeyes) | Popeyes

The Louisiana BBQ Sandwich is making a triumphant comeback to Popeyes menu following a successful launch last year, with almost 10,000 sandwiches being sold in its first week.

After popular demand from customers, Popeyes has brought back the smoky sandwich for a limited time.

Starting from only £6.99, the Louisiana BBQ Sandwich combines the flavour of Shatter Crunchin’ fried chicken breast which is drizzled in smoky BBQ sauce and topped with smoked cheese, fresh pickles, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, which is placed in a soft brioche bun.

The brand-new launch of the Louisiana BBQ Saucin’ Wings, which will start from £5.75, are available five, eight or 12 pieces, or as part of a meal which will include fries and a drink.

Popeyes has also launched Box Meals, with four variations to choose from, which includes; the Louisiana BBQ Sandwich Box Meal, the Signature Louisiana Chicken Box Meal, Chicken Sandwich Box Meal, and the Chicken Sandwich Deluxe Box Meal - both of which are available in classic or spicy.

The customisable box meals will allow for Popeyes customers to choose a sandwich, a side, fries and a drink. Those wanting to spice up their order can choose to opt for Cajun Fries for an extra £1.

Dave Hoskins, Head of Food at Popeyes®, said: “When we launched our Louisiana BBQ Wrap last year, Popeyes fans went mad for it. Since then, our Bold BBQ flavour has consistently ranked in our top five best-selling sauces - and hundreds of fans can’t resist adding it to their order each week. We are thrilled to bring back Louisiana BBQ to our menu once again, with the return of our signature BBQ sandwich and a brand new Saucin’ wings. After working through twenty different versions of the sauce, we’ve perfected a recipe that truly captures the essence of Louisiana cuisine, inspired by the sweet and smoky flavours of New Orleans.

“We’ve noticed that our customers love to combine their favourite items in one order. Coupled with the fact that customisation and personalisation is an emerging foodie trend, offering the option to mix and match our much-loved New Orleans flavours at a special price seemed like a no-brainer. We’re delighted to announce the arrival of Box Meals to our menu so fans can order even more chicken and choose the combos they really want - all for the great value price of £9.99.”

The new menu items from Popeyes are available in UK restaurants, drive-thrus and via delivery. Please visit the Popeyes UK website for more information on locations.