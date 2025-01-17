Photos: Top 9 Chinese takeaways across Mansfield and Ashfield for a weekend treat

Based on Google reviews, the following Chinese takeaways in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have ratings of 4.5 to 5 stars.
So, if you're not wanting to cook this weekend and fancy a Chinese instead, we've got you covered.
1 / 3
Based on Google reviews, the following Chinese takeaways in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have ratings of 4.5 to 5 stars.
So, if you're not wanting to cook this weekend and fancy a Chinese instead, we've got you covered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.