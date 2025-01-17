Photos: Top 9 Chinese takeaways across Mansfield and Ashfield for a weekend treat

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
Anyone fancy a Chinese takeaway for tea?

Based on Google reviews, the following Chinese takeaways in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have ratings of 4.5 to 5 stars.

So, if you're not wanting to cook this weekend and fancy a Chinese instead, we've got you covered.

We have some great Chinese takeaways in the Mansfield and Ashfield area. (Picture: Chinese food file pic)

1. Tasty Chinese

We have some great Chinese takeaways in the Mansfield and Ashfield area. (Picture: Chinese food file pic) Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Ocean City is located at 240 Southwell Road East, Rainworth. The business has achieved a rating of 4.8 stars on Google reviews.

2. Ocean City

Ocean City is located at 240 Southwell Road East, Rainworth. The business has achieved a rating of 4.8 stars on Google reviews. Photo: Grayson Guardian

Photo Sales
Mei’s Chinese is a takeaway rated 4.8 on Google reviews, located at 5 Sherwood Parade, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

3. Mei’s Chinese

Mei’s Chinese is a takeaway rated 4.8 on Google reviews, located at 5 Sherwood Parade, Kirklington Road, Rainworth. Photo: Mei’s Chinese/Google

Photo Sales
Fu House, located at 61 Eastfield Side in Sutton, has a Google review rating of 4.8.

4. Fu House

Fu House, located at 61 Eastfield Side in Sutton, has a Google review rating of 4.8. Photo: fuhouse.co.uk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice