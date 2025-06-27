Pete Wicks teams up with Burger King and his squad of ‘plant-based persuaders to show the nation how delicious the new Vegan Royale is.

Burger King UK has today announced a bold new mission to invite more of the nation to discover the delights of plant-based burgers, launching its first-ever squad of ‘Plant-Based Persuaders – led by TOWIE legend and proud vegetarian, Pete Wicks.

Pete’s new gig sees him deliver delicious Vegan Royale burgers to meat-loving customers, giving them a chance to experience how tasty and satisfying plant-based can be and encouraging them to taste-test for themselves.

In partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher, the campaign comes as research reveals over 40% of meat eaters admit to having NEVER tasted a plant-based burger. Using his signature Essex charm and the power of the Vegan Royale, Pete has been encouraging meat-eaters to try something different – and downright delicious.

New research released today shows how the UK is embracing plant-based foods more than ever with nearly 60% of the population being open to try plant-based foods, and 67% of those who once thought plant-based wasn’t for them now say a great plant-based burger like the Vegan Royale changed their mind.

Pete says of his new role as Chief Persuader, “I’m not here to preach – just saying, give it a go. The Vegan Royale is banging, and if you can enjoy a proper tasty burger and it happens to be plant-based, then why not? You don’t have to go full veggie to enjoy good food. I’m proud to be Burger King UK’s first-ever Chief Persuader – if I can get a few more people to give plant-based a try, then I’ve done my job.”

To give customers a taste of what the fuss is about, Burger King UK is offering a totally free Vegan Royale on UberEats or Just Eat (subject to terms and conditions ). But be quick – this tasty offer is only available until 8th July.