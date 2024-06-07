Nottingham's Robin Hood Beer & Cider Festival returing to Trent Bridge this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham CAMRA has announced that the annual Robin Hood Beer & Cider Festival will be back at the iconic Trent Bridge cricket ground in October.

Cider makers will also be in on the act with a wide choice from near and far as the festival returns with access to new areas and a jam-packed live music programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will go on sale in early July with those keen to attend invited to pre-register for access to early bird pricing at trentbridge.co.uk

The Robin Hood Beer & Cider Festival returns to Trent Bridge in October. Photo: Submitted

Steve Westby, chair of Nottingham CAMRA said: “Last year’s festival was our best yet and we’re delighted to be back at Trent Bridge with plans to make more improvements to the scale, choice and entertainment.

“Nottingham has a great brewing heritage and the newcomers are also making interesting beers which adds to the choice and variety.

“We hope to attract more guests than ever before and while it certainly helps to be a beer or cider drinker, there really is something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Temple, commercial director at Trent Bridge, added: “We really look forward to the beer festival and Steve and his team do a great job in making the event so authentic.

“I would urge the regular followers of these events to book early and secure the discounted tickets while they can.