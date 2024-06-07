Nottingham's Robin Hood Beer & Cider Festival returing to Trent Bridge this autumn
The event, which will run from October 9-12, will see brewery bars representing Castle Rock, Blue Monkey, Black Iris, Bang The Elephant, Lincoln Green, Thornbridge, Nottingham Brewery, Lenton Lane, Shipstone’s and others stand alongside brewers of quality real ales from across the country.
Cider makers will also be in on the act with a wide choice from near and far as the festival returns with access to new areas and a jam-packed live music programme.
Tickets will go on sale in early July with those keen to attend invited to pre-register for access to early bird pricing at trentbridge.co.uk
Steve Westby, chair of Nottingham CAMRA said: “Last year’s festival was our best yet and we’re delighted to be back at Trent Bridge with plans to make more improvements to the scale, choice and entertainment.
“Nottingham has a great brewing heritage and the newcomers are also making interesting beers which adds to the choice and variety.
“We hope to attract more guests than ever before and while it certainly helps to be a beer or cider drinker, there really is something for everyone.”
Michael Temple, commercial director at Trent Bridge, added: “We really look forward to the beer festival and Steve and his team do a great job in making the event so authentic.
“I would urge the regular followers of these events to book early and secure the discounted tickets while they can.
“I’m yet to meet anyone that hasn’t been utterly charmed by the spirit of this event.”
