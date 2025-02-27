All Northamptonshire Wetherspoons ranked by Google search reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST

A Corby pub has secured the top spot 👏

We all love a visit to our local Wetherspoons pub.

JD Wetherspoons is a UK-wide pub chain which offers affordable food and drink, as part of its extensive menu.

In Northamptonshire, there are 7 Wetherspoons pubs dotted across the county.

We have analysed Google reviews to rank each Wetherspoons in Northamptonshire from best to worst, according to customer reviews.

1. The Saxon Crown, Corby

The Saxon Crown in Corby has a 4.2* rating from 1,854 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "We had a great lunch. Quality and quantity was spot on. Value was fantastic. Staff were excellent and attentive."

1. The Saxon Crown, Corby

The Saxon Crown in Corby has a 4.2* rating from 1,854 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “We had a great lunch. Quality and quantity was spot on. Value was fantastic. Staff were excellent and attentive.” | Google Maps

2. The Cordwainer, Northampton

The Cordwainer in Northampton has a 4* rating from 2,700 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "My friend and I enjoyed a meal and drinks here on the evening. The pub was clean and the staff were professional and polite. Food was nicely presented and warm. The toilets were clean and tidy."

2. The Cordwainer, Northampton

The Cordwainer in Northampton has a 4* rating from 2,700 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “My friend and I enjoyed a meal and drinks here on the evening. The pub was clean and the staff were professional and polite. Food was nicely presented and warm. The toilets were clean and tidy.” | Google Maps

3. The Samuel Lloyd, Corby

The Samuel Lloyd in Corby has a 4* rating from 1,788 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "Beautiful place, the atmosphere was quiet on the night we were there. Food was tasty and the serving size generous. Service was fast. Staff very professional and friendly. Will go there again."

3. The Samuel Lloyd, Corby

The Samuel Lloyd in Corby has a 4* rating from 1,788 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Beautiful place, the atmosphere was quiet on the night we were there. Food was tasty and the serving size generous. Service was fast. Staff very professional and friendly. Will go there again.” | Google Maps

4. The Red Well, Wellingborough

The Red Well in Wellingborough has a 4* rating from 1,540 reviews. A Google reviewer said: "First time at this Spoons, its quite a large pub on High Street at the junction with Oxford Street. I went there for an evening meal and also breakfast all very good. Standard spoons quality you would expect from all Spoons. Would recommend."

4. The Red Well, Wellingborough

The Red Well in Wellingborough has a 4* rating from 1,540 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “First time at this Spoons, its quite a large pub on High Street at the junction with Oxford Street. I went there for an evening meal and also breakfast all very good. Standard spoons quality you would expect from all Spoons. Would recommend.” | Google Maps

