Revellers at Mansfield nightclubs will have to show NHS Covid passports, proving they have been double-vaccinated, or evidence of a negative lateral-flow test, before they will be allowed in.

Larger, unseated venues that hold more than 500 people are also covered by the rules, which will have a “devastating impact” on business, according to the night-time industry, particularly at Christmas, one of its busiest times of the year.

Cliff Philippou, veteran owner of Lexis nightclub and the late-night bar, Rush, both on Clumber Street, Mansfield, sighed: “There is no doubt it will affect us badly.”

Cliff Philippou, who owns Lexis nightclub and the late-night bar, Rush, on Clumber Street in Mansfield.

And Jono Edwards, entrepreneur and nightlife guru, blasted the regulations as unfair and illogical.

Both men feel there is no evidence that nightclubs have caused an increase in Covid cases. And both fear the new policy is out of proportion to its possible public-health benefits and will discourage people from going to venues this Christmas.

Cliff, a nightclub owner since 1986, feels he has no alternative but to abide by the new rules at both of his venues.

But he fears the worst when they are imposed on customers for the first time this weekend, particularly at Lexis, which stays open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and invariably fills its 1,000 capacity.

Entrepreneur and long-standing nightlife guru Jono Edwards, who co-owns the Canvas nightclub and live entertainment venue on Leeming Street in Mansfield.

“We will have a designated person at each venue, checking,” he said. “But it will definitely affect us because a lot of young people haven’t had the vaccines.

"I can’t really work it out because you can go to a restaurant and other crowded places and you don’t even have to wear a mask.

"But if people turn up at our nightclub and they haven’t been vaccinated, we won’t be able to let them in. It doesn’t make sense.

"Surely the government could have waited until after Christmas. We’re going to see what happens this weekend and take it from there to see how it pans out.”

Mansfield's biggest nightclub, Lexis, which has a capacity of about 1,000 and will be "badly affected" by the new regulations.

In Scotland and Wales, where the rules are already in place, nightclub trade has dropped off by about 30 per cent.

Jono expects to lose a significant amount of revenue this weekend alone when Canvas on Leeming Street, which he co-owns, closes the nightclub element of its business and focuses solely on live entertainment instead.

"Luckily, Canvas is a multi-functional venue, which means it can be lots of things,” he explained. “Closing the nightclub and looking at the bigger picture to keep things simple is a risk worth taking. But we will take nowhere near as much money and will lose tens of thousands of pounds. “

Jono added: "I find it a bit ridiculous that nightclubs are being targeted when other venues and other crowded spaces aren’t.

"Based on the evidence the government is presenting, the regulations are really unfair. If there was evidence of an immediate danger to public health or an imminent risk, I would happily bring in measures that would keep people safe.

"We always take customer safety, staff safety and public health safety really seriously. We put the safety of staff and customers first, every time. But at the moment, the guidance is so vague and so stupid.

"We all know that alcohol and social-distancing don’t mix. But we have no social-distancing rules in place at the moment, so to bring in these new restrictions just seems really unfair and illogical.

"I feel really sorry for Cliff at Lexis and Rush, and I think we need to support him.”

Jono also revealed that some “big Christmas parties” had been cancelled at other bars and restaurants he co-owns in town since news of the spread of the Omicron variant.

"It’s clearly scaring people,” he said. “I know it might be far too early to say what the Omicron variant might do, and I will keep my mind open.

"But the government should give us evidence as to why people should feel so nervous – or evidence that they should calm down.

"My personal opinion is that things will change in the near future.

“If Covid passports are introduced for all hospitality venues, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

"I think it would have been fairer for the government to have done all or nothing.”

The new Covid passport regulations cover all nightclubs and all indoor unseated venues with a capacity of more than 500 that are open after 1am, have a designated dance floor and play music.

It is understood that some night-time venues in Mansfield may try to get round the rules by restricting their opening hours, allowing in no more than 499 customers at a time or even placing tables and chairs on their dance floors.

Meanwhile, Cliff and Jono have been backed by the Mansfield Association of Late-Night Venues and also by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Michael Kill, chief executive of NTIA, said: “Vaccine passports will have a devastating impact on a sector already so bruised by the pandemic.

"The mixed public-health messages that have been coming out of the government have arrived at the worst possible time.

"The pre-Christmas period is absolutely crucial for our sector. Far from saving Christmas, the prime minister has given our sector the horrible present of more pain for businesses desperately trying to recoup losses from earlier in the pandemic.

"Is this sound evidence-based policy-making or an attempt to move the news agenda from damaging stories about Christmas parties at Downing Street?”