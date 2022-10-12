New Mansfield bar granted licence – provided it has two door staff to manage drinkers

Mansfield Council licensing panel members have approved a licence application for Sins and Spirits, a planned bar on Toothill Lane, although extra conditions were placed on the venue after concerns were raised by police.

Applicant Romany Attia wants to turn the empty former shop into a bar serving beers, wines, spirits and cocktails from noon-1.30am on Mondays-Thursdays and noon-2am on Fridays-Sundays, as well as until 3am on bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

However, Nottinghamshire Police raised concerns about the times after Mr Attia proposed just one security staff member on-site during busy drinking hours.

Toothill Lane, Mansfield.

It was feared the venue could be very busy, compromising the safety of customers, staff and the doorman, if an incident was to occur.

Mr Attia said he planned to accommodate about 50 customers on the ground floor, seeing it as a place where drinkers visit for a short time to have shots before leaving, with the venue having a high turnover of customers.

Upstairs, the bar would have space for 20 further customers not looking to drink in standard pubs and clubs, but using his venue for drinking products such as wine.

Mr Attia, who also runs the Britalia restaurant on nearby Leeming Street, said an idea came from a regular customer to use the upstairs as a place for them to have a drink after finishing their meal, upon invitation.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers thought the venue should only open until 11pm if just one door staff member was on duty during busy periods. They recommended a condition requiring at least two security staff from 9pm until closing on Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays before a bank holiday and prior to any events such as Christmas Eve and New Year.

A police spokesman told the panel: “Door supervisors will be necessary to ensure drugs are not entering the premises, customers and staff are kept safe and to disperse customers at the end of an evening.”