National BBQ Week: 13 of the best butchers in, or near, Mansfield, according to Google ratings

National BBQ Week takes place from May 26 to June 1, 2025.

With barbecue season here, we’ve found some of the best butchers in and around Mansfield to pick up some choice cuts to sizzle and serve up in the sunshine.

From barbecue packs to top quality steaks you can find everything you’re looking for to throw a barbecue to remember – the only choice left to make is medium or rare?

Please check individual butchers for opening times.

BBQ season The sun is out and it's time to fire up the barbecue.

Robert Bowring Mansfield Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a popular place to pick up barbecue supplies and has has a 4.7/5 rating based on 52 reviews.

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop n Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 141 reviews and is known for its top quality produce.

David Boot Visit David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield if you're in the market for a top notch steak, burgers and bangers. David Boot has a 4.8/5 rating based on 38 reviews.