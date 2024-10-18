Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons is bringing festive cheer to customers once again with the return of its highly anticipated Christmas Food to Order service.

With an extensive selection of over 150 products, the service offers a convenient way to plan and prepare the perfect Christmas meal or celebration, all collected just in time for the festive fun.

As well as delicious new food options for 2024, Morrisons has also responded to customer feedback and integrated its Food to Order platform into Morrisons.com, allowing for a hassle free shopping experience during the busy holiday season.

Morrisons unveils new food to order service for Christmas 2024.

Customers can now choose to order stand alone Food To Order items or include them alongside their regular grocery order. They can then have the items delivered to their door* or opt to collect their order from their nearest store as part of Morrisons Click & Collect service.

Customers can choose from a variety of starters, show-stopping main courses, indulgent desserts, and unique party platters.

The range caters to all dietary preferences, ensuring everyone has something special to enjoy, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options such as the Plant Revolution Butternut Squash, Chestnut and Cranberry Wreath (£5), Plant Revolution No Turkey Crown with Stuffing (£6) and The Best Free From Double Chocolate Pudding (£6.50).

New highlights from this year’s collection include Gressingham Free Range Goose, (£15/kg), The Best Festive Spiced Ham (£30), Hot Eat Sticky Toffee Cascade Pudding with Chocolate Sauce (£8) and The Best Christmas Sandwich Platter (£16).

Morrisons has also curated its finest selection of beverages to complement the dishes, with options like Morrisons The Best Etienne Leclair Brut Champagne (£25) and award-winning The Best Mulled Wine (£6), perfect for toasting to the Christmas season.

The range will also see the return of familiar favourites like The Best British Turkey Crown With Pork, Sage & Caramelised Red Onion Stuffing (£20/kg), The Best Beef Wellington (£35) and The Best Outdoor Bred Maple & Orange Gammon Joint (£10/kg), as well as classics including The Best Pigs in Blankets (£3.25) and The Best Goose Fat Potatoes (£4).

Charlotte Exell, Director of Online at Morrisons, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make Christmas prepping as hassle-free as possible for our customers. Our chefs and product developers have been hard at work this year to create dishes that bring a little extra magic to the Christmas table, and our Food to Order service will help households focus on the fun, while we take care of everything else!”

Morrisons Christmas Food to Order service is open now until 16th December, with collections available from 20th to 24th December at stores nationwide.

For more information and to place an order, visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/shop-in-shop/food-to-order?srsltid=AfmBOopQF9hkm5Um32_FYv4xhe9F43xucKIih-PjZ-QHjOJFokIrfMrq