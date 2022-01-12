Morrisons launches all-new vegan range at Mansfield and Ashfield stores with prices starting at just £1

The 50-strong Plant Revolution range features a variety of products that offer ‘bold flavours, vibrant colours and are loaded with plant-based goodness’.

It includes everything from fresh ready meals and on-the-go sandwich options to luxurious starters and decadent sweet treats.

The range was developed by Morrisons’ chefs in response to feedback from customers who said they were looking for easier ways to adopt a vegan diet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons Plant Revolution range is available across stores nationwide now.

Morrisons said the ranged is designed to appeal to both vegan and non-vegan customers looking to include more plant-based options in their diet.

Products include:

· Plant Revolution Caramelised Onion and Arancini Bites, 200g – £2.50;

· Plant Revolution No Duck Pancakes, 250g – £3.50;

Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby.

· Plant Revolution Firecracker Udon Cauliflower, 385g – £3.50;

· Plant Revolution Butternut Penang Curry, 385g - £3.50;

· Plant Revolution Beefless Wellington, 560g – £3;

· Plant Revolution No Chicken Shawarma Flatbread, 179g – £2.75.

Morrisons Plant Revolution range is available across stores nationwide now.

Prices start from as little as £1.

Diet

According to The Food Standards Agency, more than one in 10 people in the UK now follow a vegan or vegetarian diet including celebrities like Sir Lewis Hamilton, Ellie Goulding, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ricky Gervais.

Since its inception in 2014, more than two million people have signed up to take part in Veganuary.

Of the 582,000 who signed up to the campaign in 2021, it is estimated that 30 per cent were still eating a fully vegan diet six months on from the campaign and more than half, 52 per cent, were eating at least 50 per cent less meat and animal products than the previous year.

Emily Bell, Morrisons Plant Revolution brand manager, said, “We want our customers to enjoy eating well, no matter what diet they choose to follow.

"For part-time plant eaters, fully fledged flexitarians and the purely plant-based, our new Plant Revolution range delivers the bold and exciting flavours we know they’re looking for, and we’re excited to hear what people think of it.”

Morrisons Plant Revolution range is available in stores nationwide now.

Its stores include: Sutton Road in Mansfield; Woodhouse Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse; and Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby.