Mansfield town centre vision revealed – including an indoor market and a garden square

The 106-page document outlines Mansfield District Council’s vision for the future, including a number of new projects to reshape some of the town centre’s key sites.

The draft plan will go before the authority’s scrutiny committee next week, before a six-week public consultation is launched in October, which will allow residents to put forward their views.

The final masterplan is expected to be received in December, with the final plan being adopted in early 2022.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Mansfield marketplace The marketplace could be transformed into into the ‘jewel in Mansfield’s crown’, including a garden square with a variety of uses. The market would become an ‘attractive place to eat and drink’, with more focus on street food, venues and leisure. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre The council has outlined its vision for Four Seasons Shopping Centre, suggesting plans for a “gradual redevelopment” of the site in favour of a mixed-use scheme. This could involve housing, retail or employment space and eventually ‘decanting existing shops’ into empty highs street units. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3. Town Mill pub The authority also plans to bring the historic Town Mill venue back to life - what would you like to see happen to it? Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4. The viaduct The town’s heritage sites will also be promoted, with the authority hoping to utilise empty space in arches under the historic viaduct. This could include ‘maker markets’, food and drink venues or microbreweries, or activities like boxing, bouldering or rock climbing. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales