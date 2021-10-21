Mansfield restaurant offering NHS and carer discounts to say 'thank you' for pandemic efforts

Andwhynot on Leeming Street announced the scheme, which starts on October 27 and runs for four consecutive Wednesdays.

The offer is for all NHS and care staff and their guests from 4pm each Wednesday, when purchasing two or more courses – NHS ID or a wage slip will be required to benefit from 50 per cent off.

Jono Edwards, who owns Andwhynot with his business partner Paul Anderton, said the scheme was to acknowledge their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, and that other sectors would also be recognised in the new year.

He explained: “This offer is a gesture that we promised to our local NHS during lockdown, however we have also included the care sector too – as people who work in care can often get overlooked.

"We all must acknowledge their hard work plus the emotional side effects of caring for the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

"We will, of course, be inviting other sectors who worked extremely hard and kept the country ticking throughout the pandemic to come and see us for a great offer at our venues in the New Year.

"This is just one way for us to be able to say ‘thank you’ and we, as a company, have the strong belief of ‘look after our own’ and ‘pay it forward’.”

To make a reservation, call 01623 633330 or book online at www.andwhynot.com

A £5 deposit per person will be required to secure a table.

