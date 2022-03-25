See if your favourite made the list

Mansfield, Ashfield and Shirebrook's top Indian restaurants according to our readers

We asked our readers to nominate their favourite Indian restaurant or takeaway, and the votes have been counted and verified.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:44 pm

Here are our top 10, alongside a number of runners-up who also deserved a mention.

Have a look through and see if your favourite made the cut.

1. Joint 1st. Victoria Tandoori

In joint first place, we have Victoria Tandoori in Mansfield.

Photo: Google

2. Joint 1st. Waterlily

In joint first place is Waterlily on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Photo: Waterlily

3. 2nd. Rima-Faz

In second place we have Rima-Faz on Leeming Street, Mansfield. They are consistently a popular choice, and came first in our last vote.

Photo: Google

4. Joint 3rd. Chand

The Chand on Toothill Road, Mansfield, came in joint third spot.

Photo: Google

