L’Or launches Barista Absolu: the ultimate coffee machine for luxury hot or iced drinks

This summer, L’OR unveils its most sophisticated coffee innovation yet: the L’OR BARISTA Absolu.

Summer just got cooler for coffee lovers with the new L’OR BARISTA Absolu coffee machine.

Available now via lorespresso.com, it aims to elevate the at-home coffee experience with its unique ability to create both exceptional hot and refreshing iced coffee beverages from home.

The L’OR BARISTA Absolu is designed for coffee lovers who love versatility and convenience. Its sleek and modern design boasts a range of advanced features, allowing users to make up to 18 different coffee creations, including iced coffee, making it perfect for summer.

The machine’s innovative ‘Enjoy Over Ice’ setting allows users to effortlessly create delicious and smooth iced coffee in the comfort of their own home.

This unique technology means the coffee brews at a lower temperature, perfectly extracting the coffee's flavour and adding a thick crema layer, resulting in a refreshing and velvety iced coffee experience until the last sip.

The L'OR BARISTA Absolu machine offers a wide range of hot or iced coffee creations at the touch of a button. It's compatible with L'OR Espresso classic capsules, L'OR BARISTA XXL capsules (containing twice the coffee for an ultimate experience), and most Nespresso®* Original capsules, ensuring a perfect brew for every preference. For the ultimate iced coffee experience, coffee lovers can combine the "Enjoy over Ice" setting with L'OR's new specially crafted Iced L'OR BARISTA XXL Capsules (£5.99)**.

In addition, the L’OR BARISTA Absolu's innovative double-spouted design allows endless possibilities for exploring different coffee flavours and intensities. The machine’s technology allows users to effortlessly brew one large rich, full-flavoured cup of coffee or make two espressos, perfect for sharing with family and friends.

The L’OR BARISTA Absolu also features:

Multiple Colourways: The machine is available in Deep Black, Satin White or Limestone Grey – to suit a range of kitchen styles.

Intensity Boost Button: Customise coffee intensity with a simple press, extracting a more intense flavour and aroma.

Adjustable Water Tank: The movable 1.2L water tank can be positioned at the back, left, or right, ensuring a perfect fit in any kitchen.

Easy Maintenance: A descaling light indicates when it's time to clean the machine.

The L’OR BARISTA Absolu, Iced L'OR BARISTA XXL Capsules are available now via lorespresso.com for £119, then rolling out to selected retailers thereafter.