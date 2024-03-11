Launay's Restaurant smashes re-opening launch night

New owners, who have taken over a popular restaurant in the small village of Edwinstowe after the previous owners retired, are wowed by relaunch response!
By Samantha RobertsContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:01 GMT
Concerns that the restaurant would sit dormant and empty were quashed, when Adam and Tina Wade, who are local to Edwinstowe, decided to take the business on and were totally gobsmacked at the turnout on Friday 8th March 2024!The restaurant will be open for lunchtime and evening dining, with a host of special events throughout the calendar year.

