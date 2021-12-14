Latest food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit Mansfield and Ashfield venues - including zero for one Mansfield takeaway

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

One of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating.

Other ratings include one, meaning major improvement is necessary, two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory, and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. The West Park Academy, Vernon Road, Kirkby The school was given a four-out-of-five 'good' food hygiene rating after assessment on November 4. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. King Chef, Sandy Lane, Mansfield The King Chef takeaway was handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 2. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Rima-Faz, Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre Acclaimed Indian restaurant Rima-Faz was given a four-out-of-five score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Elior UK, Co-op Castlewood consolidated distribution centre, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton Elior UK, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Co-op, Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales