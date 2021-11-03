Latest food hygiene ratings as inspectors visit Mansfield and Ashfield venues

The results of their visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, and only one venue was rated one, major improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating...

1. The Oakham Suite, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. The Oakham Suite was given a four rating after assessment on September 16. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Leylam Pizza House, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse Leylam Pizza House was given a score of one, meaning ‘major improvement necessary’, after being inspected on September 14. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Kashmir Restaurant, Southwell Road East, Rainworth. The Kashmir Restaurant was rated two, meaning 'some improvement is necessary', following assessment on September 15. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Black Market, 43 High Street, Warsop The Black Market, 43 High Street, Warsop, was given a four-out-of-five rating after being visited on September 17. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales