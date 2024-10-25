Kids Eat Free is back at Burger King this October half term
From today, October 25 until November 3, families across the UK can enjoy a King Jr meal totally free when purchasing an adult meal*!
This October, keep your little ones happy with a free King Jr meal, featuring a Kids Hamburger or Chicken Nuggets, fries and a drink, while you tuck into your own bewitching burger.
All you need to do is download the Burger King® app via Google Play here or the App Store here to claim the offer.
*Burgers include: Whopper®/Chicken Royale/ Vegan Royale/The Ultimate Bean Burger / Bacon Double Cheese (new) / (Double Whopper® + £1)
