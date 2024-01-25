Kellogg’s delivers an OMG twist to its breakfast line up with the launch of Chocolate Flavour Corn Flakes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crispy and golden, the original Kellogg’s Corn Flakes have been delighting families across the UK for over 100 years and this latest innovation is poised to tantalise taste buds.

Since launching in 1922, the Corn Flake has stood as Kellogg's original cereal. With approximately 66 million boxes made each year, it continues to captivate breakfast eaters, solidifying its place as a morning staple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given its rich heritage, it's only fitting that a product of such significance is given a modern-day twist. Kellogg’s has answered the nation's quest for a delicious new morning choice, with the irresistible marriage of rich, velvety cocoa and the signature crunch of Kellogg’s classic Corn Flakes.

Kellogg’s launches Chocolate Flavour Corn Flakes.

High in fibre and vitamin D, the base of the Corn Flake is the same heritage product the nation loves. The traditional flakes are tumbled and coated with cocoa to create the unique crunchy texture with a new chocolatey twist.

Emily Dutton, activation manager at Kellogg’s comments: “It’s great to be bringing Chocolate Flavour Corn Flakes to breakfast tables. From a tasty morning option to an enjoyable snack, they can be eaten alone for an extra crunch or with milk, where the coating washes off to make the milk delectably chocolatey, whilst the Corn Flakes stay crispy. They’re sure to be loved by the whole family.”

Corn Flakes lovers will be able to get their hands on the new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour in Tesco stores nationwide from next week, with an RRP of £3.29 for a 450g pack.

Corn Flake Chronicles: Top 10 Facts

1898

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a failed attempt at making granola to feed patients at their health sanatorium in rural Mid-West America, Kellogg’s founder, William Keith Kellogg, and his brother, Dr John Harvey Kellogg, changed breakfast forever when they accidently flaked wheat berries. W.K kept experimenting until he flaked corn and created the delicious recipe for Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

1906

W.K. Kellogg opened the “Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company”

1922

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and All Bran were the first introduced to the British Public, imported originally from the USA and later from Canada.

1936

Corn Flakes were priced at 5 ½ old pennies, just over 2p. With UK sales at the time exceeding more than 50 million packets sold.

1938

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, the first batch of Corn Flakes is made in a new Manchester factory.

1943

Due to transport restrictions during the war, Corn Flakes production ceased by April 1943.

1947

Corn Flakes back in production following WWII

1958

Cornelius the Rooster made his first debut on cereal boxes

1969

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes was aboard Apollo 11, for the first moon landing

2023