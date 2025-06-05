Philips – the inventor of the Airfryer – is back with a brand-new launch, and it’s big news for anyone looking to level up their kitchen. The all-new 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer is available now at high street giant Currys and is already flying off the shelves - and I tried Philips’ latest kitchen gadget to see why it is proving so popular with customers.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current airfryer, or you’re considering investing in one for the first time, the Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer is the perfect appliance for anyone aiming to make cooking quicker and easier than ever before.

This clever appliance features a customisable drawer, giving you the option of one super-sized basket or two separate ones – so you can cook two different dishes at the same time. Whether you’re putting together a family dinner or catering for picky eaters, the customisable drawer is ideal in helping to streamline the cooking process.

With the huge 7.1L drawer, there’s enough space for two whole chickens or ten drumsticks. I used one of the preset programs to cook chicken with the Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer and was certainly impressed with the results. The airfryer, powered by Philips’ RapidAir technology, helped to produce a perfectly cooked chicken - with crispy skin on the outside and succulent meat on the inside.

The new Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer is pictured here. Credit: Philips

I also decided to put the 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer to the test by using it to cook a full English breakfast - and the results were very impressive. The first thing I noticed was that Philips’ latest airfryer was much quieter than my current model. It also comes with an intuitive touchscreen and eight easy presets, which help to take the guesswork out of cooking.

You can set the Airfryer to synchronise the cooking times for each compartment, so the food in both compartments will be ready at the same time - making it incredibly useful for meals that might involve a number of different components. The 1000 Series can also remind you to shake or turn your food - a great feature to have while you’re focusing on other things in the kitchen.

The 1000 Series served up crispy hash browns and evenly cooked sausages, helping to make things much more straightforward in the kitchen and cutting down on the greasiness that you would normally get from cooking a full English breakfast in a pan.

Finished in a sleek all-black colourway with modern horizontal handles, the 1000 Series looks just as good as the food it cooks. It currently retails at £159.99, and having spent time using Philips’ latest airfryer in my own kitchen, I can honestly say that this represents a real bargain for an appliance that combines simplicity, family-friendly features and great culinary results. The Philips’ HomeID app is also home to a wealth of different recipes, with instructions and cooking times tailored to the 1000 Series Airfryer - meaning you’ll never be short of inspiration for the next dish to try.

Sara Vaum, Senior Product Manager at Philips, said: “Philips first introduced Airfryers to UK homes in 2010, meaning we’ve got nearly 15 years of unrivalled expertise in helping families make healthy, balanced and tasty meals at home with the minimum of fuss.

“The 1000 Series Airfryer with Flexi Drawer is designed to be as versatile as possible, with the unique two-drawer sizes giving users limitless possibilities in the kitchen. That, teamed with our innovative RapidAir technology and easy-to-use presets, means families can expect delicious, crispy, tender and evenly cooked food every time.”

In short, the Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer offers great value and versatility without sacrificing anything when it comes to the quality of your food - making it the ideal addition to your kitchen.

The Philips 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer is available from Currys here.