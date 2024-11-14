Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This are absolute must-have for Christmas parties 🍷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I tried three of Aldi’s wines from its brand-new collection

The wines I tried were fruity and light

I think these would make excellent additions to a Christmas party

I tasted three stand-out wines from Alid’s brand-new autumn / winter collection and I was very pleased with the taste.

Aldi kindly sent me three of their brand-new wines to try, Unearthed Beira Interior Doc, Specially Selected Salice Salentino Riserva and Specially Selected Crémant Du Jura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first wine I tried was the Unearthed Beira Interior Doc which was a sweet white wine. I poured myself a glass and realised it had some fizz, which I wasn’t expecting. Despite having an alcohol percentage of 10.5% it was very light and fruity.

I tried three of Aldi's three brand-new wines from its autumn/winter collection (Photo: Adobe/Holly Allton) | Adobe/Holly Allton

Not to jump ahead, but it was definitely my favourite wine of the ones I tasted. It was very similar to prosecco, but with a much lighter and more subtle taste.

The second wine I was sent was the Specially Selected Salice Salentino Riserva, which is a red wine. I absolutely love a red wine at this time of year, and always reach for one during the autumn and winter months. Sadly though, I didn’t get a chance to taste this wine as I couldn’t open the bottle! It was a corked bottle and it just wouldn’t budge. Oh well!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third and final bottle of wine I tasted was a sparkling wine, named Specially Selected Crémant Du Jurant. This was another great wine, similar to prosecco.

First of all, the bottle itself was really beautiful. Described as a dupe to Laurent Perrier, this wine was a very nice combination of fruit, bitterness and fizz.

Given the taste and of course the lovely bottle, I think this wine would make an excellent Christmas gift or one to stock up on for Christmas parties.

Unearthed Beira Interior Doc is priced at £8.49, Specially Selected Salice Salentino Riserva is priced at £7.69 and Specially Selected Crémant Du Jura is priced at £10.99.

Let us know your favourite wine from Aldi in the comment section below 👇