The Asda Rewards Mega Event weekend is back for its third weekend - with huge savings. Fast becoming a staple for shoppers, customers are taking to social media to share their love for the event saying, “Asda have done it again”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

From stores opening on Friday November 8 to closing on Sunday November 10, customers using Asda Rewards can snap up a range of amazing seasonal deals using the coupons in their Asda Rewards loyalty app, limited to one use per customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Home 6.2L Air Fryer - £25 (down from £49 - saving of £24 with coupon – just under 50% off)

A black, sleek design. The generous 6.2L capacity means users can comfortably cook 3-4 portions simultaneously, with a digital display with touch screen panel to help plan preparation time.

Using the coupon, shoppers can bag this for just £25 - a huge saving of £24 and just under 50% down from the original price.

Reviews online say “absolutely perfect - size is great for any size household. Definitely recommend”.

Christmas Chocolate

Cadbury Small Selection Box – 50p (78 grams - down from £1.25 - saving of 75p with coupon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Containing five individually wrapped items, this works out at just 10p per treat!

Shoppers can enjoy branded favourites; Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons, Cadbury Treatsize Chomp, Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo, Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly and Cadbury Fudge – all for 50p.

A perfect stocking filler or a sweet treat to be enjoyed by little elves before the big day.

Nestle Selection Boxes - £2 (was £3.50, now £3 - priced at £2 with a saving of £1 with coupon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestle Christmas Chocolate Selection Box A selection box containing a variety of 6 delicious treats from Nestle brands: KitKat 4 Finger, Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles Tube, Yorkie Milk Chocolate, KitKat Chunky, Aero Milk Bar, Aero Peppermint Bar. Working out at around 30p per item.

Nestle White Festive Selection A Nestle white chocolate selection box - filled with 5 favourites: 2 x KitKat Chunky White, White Chocolate Smarties tube, Milky Bar Medium, Lion White Duo. Costing 40p per item.

Snacks and drinks

Walkers Sensations & Doritos Share bags for £1 each (was £2.50, now £1.65 - priced at £1 with a saving of 65p with coupon)

Included in the offer is Doritos Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips Sharing Bag Crisps 180g, Doritos Tangy Cheese Tortilla Chips Sharing Bag Crisps 180g, Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips Sharing Bag Crisps 180g and Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Sharing Bag Crisps 150g.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firm customer favourites with multiple five-star reviews online – this is the weekend’s second biggest saving with a huge 60% off using the coupon.

Pepsi Max 12 pack for £2 (330ml cans down from £4.50 - a saving of over 60% and 16p per can)

Perfect for pizza nights in or stocking up ahead of party season. Costing £2 for a 12 pack and just 16p per can – this is the weekend’s biggest saving.

Fosters 18 pack for £10 (440ml cans. In Eng/NI - down from £12 with £2 coupon. Scot - £19.05 and £2 back in Cashpot. Wales - £14.66 and £2 Cashpot) Priced at £10 with the coupon, customers will pay just over 55p per can. Ideal to purchase ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers who have the Asda Rewards App will see coupons appear in the ‘wallet’ section, with a saving on each of the products included in the mega deals weekend that can be applied at the till. The one-time use coupons must be accessed within the app and customers must scan their Asda Rewards barcode and then scan each coupon when purchasing. Only available to use in store.