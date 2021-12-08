Horse and Groom at Moorgreen marries £200k revamp with top food and service for recipe for success
Moorgreen’s much-loved Horse and Groom has long been a favourite, whether you are looking for a hearty family meal or a perfectly poured pint of real ale.
But thanks to a full £200,000 makeover after investment by owner Greene King, the venue has stepped up to a new level, whilst retaining its quality of food and service.
And thankfully the revamp has kept the traditions of the historic coaching-inn style and married that with fresh new decor with an industrial edge that is bang on trend.
Plus, the outdoor areas, for which the Groom is famed locally during the spring and summer months, courtesy of the superb Newthorpe village setting, has also had an upgrade.
This includes a new heated drinking and dining pergola decorated with characterful festoon lighting where guests can now socialise outside until later, in warmth and comfort.
Customers with little ones will also be able to enjoy the outdoor play area for longer, and the external bar has been updated to replicate what’s inside the pub
However, the changes are not just front-facing with the kitchen gaining a new state-of-the art grill.
The menu has been overhauled to reflect this – and it didn’t disappoint when the family and I visited.
Starters include classics such as breaded mushrooms, but also offer the likes of buttermilk chicken wings. We opted for crispy squid with chilli sauce, sweet potato, chickpea and red pepper koftas and chargrilled chicken skewers, which were succulent and mouth-watering.
From a main course perspective, there are no less then 40 options, but it isn't overwhelming. There are magnificent burgers to suit all tastes – my son recommending the signature gourmet steak burger.
I indulged in the fillet steak, which was cooked to perfection, while my wife gave a resounding thumbs-up to the grilled Scottish salmon fillet.
But let’s not forget the classics – the ultimate being the great British fish and chips which my daughter loved.