Watch as I attempt to make a popular brunch dish at home 🥧

In my video series Holly’s Kitchen, I am attempting to make my favourite dishes from beloved global cuisines - as a self-confessed terrible cook.

For this episode, I focus on brunch dishes. Going for brunch is one of my absolute favourite past-times, for not only the delicious plates but also the social aspect.

You can watch as I try to make a brunch dish at home, choosing to make a frittata.

To end the show, I take on a brunch food quiz. See how many points you can score!

Watch the video above to find out how I handle taking on a classic brunch dish.