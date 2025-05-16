The Anchor Inn in Buxton is one of many excellent places around the Peak District to enjoy alfresco diningplaceholder image
The Anchor Inn in Buxton is one of many excellent places around the Peak District to enjoy alfresco dining

Here's 25 hidden gems where you can enjoy the perfect alfresco dining experience in the Peak District

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th May 2025, 14:05 BST
Great weather is on the way and we can once again start to enjoy the outdoor life.

And one of the many great things to do is of course eating a meal ‘alfresco’ and dreaming we’re in the south of France or Italy.

The term comes from the Italian "al fresco," meaning "in the fresh air" and is always a popular way to enjoy meals during pleasant weather.

But where should we go this spring and summer to take advantage of the warm weather? Here are some of the best places to enjoy alfresco dining around the Peak District, according to Google reviews left by diners.

We’d love to hear your favourite places to dine and why. Get involved and join the debate on our social media channels. (Restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.)

"Great food, brilliant service, lovely outside dining area."

1. The Packhorse Inn, Bakewell

"Great food, brilliant service, lovely outside dining area." Photo: Glenn Bennett

"Relaxed atmosphere friendly attentive staff and fantastic food. Can't wait to go again."

2. The Merchant's Yard, Buxton

"Relaxed atmosphere friendly attentive staff and fantastic food. Can't wait to go again." Photo: The Merchant's Yard

Classic pub serving British eats & cask ales amid woodsy decor, plus a beer garden and open log fires.

3. The Anchor Inn, Buxton

Classic pub serving British eats & cask ales amid woodsy decor, plus a beer garden and open log fires. Photo: Google

Relaxed restaurant in an 1800s building with traditional and modern fare, plus a beer garden.

4. The Woodyard, Bakewell

Relaxed restaurant in an 1800s building with traditional and modern fare, plus a beer garden. Photo: Lesley Bristow

