Here are the best and worst McDonalds in the Mansfield and surrounding area - according to ratings left on Google

When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonalds is never far away.

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonalds of choice and why via social media.

1 . McDonald's - Mansfield town centre McDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,213 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a 3.9 from 2,100 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . McDonald's Sherwood Oaks Business Park McDonald's - Sherwood Oaks Business Park - has a rating of 3.7 from 401 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . McDonald's Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton McDonald's - Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 2,732 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales