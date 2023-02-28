News you can trust since 1952
Here are the best and worst McDonalds in the Mansfield and surrounding area - according to ratings left on Google

When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonalds is never far away.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonalds of choice and why via social media.

1. McDonald's - Mansfield town centre

McDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,213 Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park

McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a 3.9 from 2,100 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. McDonald's Sherwood Oaks Business Park

McDonald's - Sherwood Oaks Business Park - has a rating of 3.7 from 401 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. McDonald's Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton

McDonald's - Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 2,732 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

